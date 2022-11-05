 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosie

Rosie

Ms. Rosie is an eight month old Chihuahua mix. She is about 13 lbs. She is a happy girl. She... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A breath of fresh air

A breath of fresh air

Doug Rozendaal has been flying airplanes for more than four decades, but when he took off from Mason City Airport on Friday it was a first for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News