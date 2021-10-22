Rollover southeast of Mason City injures two

A rollover southeast of Mason City injured two on Thursday evening.

At about 8:26 p.m. on Thursday night, a single-vehicle rollover on the 1300 block of Thrush Avenue, near its intersection with 230th Street.

Terrance Matlock, 20, of Rockwell, who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, stated he tried to avoid hitting one deer and struck a second deer, then lost control of the vehicle, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office. Matlock's vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times. The vehicle was totaled.

Matlock and the passenger, Anna Yerman, 18, of Latimer, received minor injuries. Mason City Fire Medics responded to the scene and evaluated both; neither were transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

