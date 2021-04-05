Rollover in rural Mason City sends one to hospital

A rollover accident just outside Mason City Monday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
At 11:39 a.m. Monday, the Cerro Gordo County Sherrif's Office responded to a report of a rollover accident near the intersection of 300th Street and Lark Avenue, in which a vehicle was on fire and a subject was trapped inside, a press release stated.
The release stated 61-year-old Donna Rench of Manly was headed east on 300th Street when her 2005 Ford F-150 entered the north ditch and began to roll.
Rench was trapped inside the vehicle, but a passerby was able to help her get out.
Mason City Fire Medics transported Rench to MercyOne North Iowa.
Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Fire Medics and Clear Lake Fire Department.
The accident remains under investigation with charges pending.
Ashland-Asburn murder
Chief Leo Risacher and murder suspect on December 24, 1948.
Bank robbery in Sheffield
Bank Robbery in Sheffield. September 25, 1948.
Breaking of slot machines
Police Department breaking up slot machines on April 18, 1936.
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines taken in raid on April 18, 1936.
Breaking of slot machines 1949
Breaking up slots gambling devices. March 9, 1949.
Mrs. Deyo at station
October 8, 1959. Mrs. Deyo, held on husband's death.
Stolen car in cemetery
Stolen car in cemetery.
Kozy Korner 3
Kozy Korner shooting.
Kozy Korner shooting 6
Kozy Korner shooting
Kozy Korner shooting 7
Kozy Korner shooting
Kozy Korner shooting-1
Fatal shooting at Kozy Korner.
Walt Reindl and stolen property
Detective Walt Reindl and stolen motorcycle parts.
polslots
Sheriff and slot machines, 1 Aug '34.
Strip Bandits
Strip Bandits, no date
Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire
Pretty Boy FLoyd at McIntire. Photo taken on October 12, 1934.
Pretty Boy Floyd
Booking shots of George "Pretty Boy" Floyd, who some thought hid in Mitchell County for a time.
Babyface Nelson stolen car
Babyface Nelson's stolen car. No date listed but Globe-Gazette article is Sept. 28, 1934.
Good Time Charlie
Jan. 10, 1935. "Good Time Charlie"
footprint
Feb. 28, 1935. Footprint on broken Ray Seney window.
Thornton robbery footprint
Nov. 24, 1942. Sheriff's office, footprints at Thornton, robbery at drug store.
Chapman & Hall in Jail
Garrett Chapman & Earl Hall in jail. Photo taken on February 22, 1935.
Derr murder house
Scene of shooting of wife and self. Photo taken on October 4, 1935. John Derr and wife.
Robbery at Earl Fruit
Robbery at Earl Fruit Store
Liquor confiscated at police station
Liquor confiscated at police station. Photo taken on December 9, 1936.
Wife slayer Govig
Feb. 26, 1937. Mr. O Govig, wife slayer, in city jail
Murder suspect from Corwith
May 27, 1937 murder suspect from Corwith in county jail.
Mattson kidnap suspect
August 20, 1937. Mattson kidnap case suspect
Fatal accident photo
SL Stoltz accident fatality five miles south of Mason City on U.S. 65. Photo taken on August 23, 1937.
Tounsend trial
Nov. 12, 1937. Photos of Tounsend trial. Jury and Mr. Tounsend.
Ventura robbers
Nov. 29, 1937. Two guys in jail who robbed Ventura store.
Shattered bank glass
Shattered glass fascinated visitors at bank. Photo taken on March 12, 1938.
Vandalized car
April 18, 1938. Photo of smashed eggs and car, Sheriff's Office
Man with deputy and Sheriff
Farmer arrested after he threatened to kill members of family. Photo taken on May 6, 1938.
Alfred Winters
June 6, 1938. Alfred Winters and home he wrecked west of MC country club.
Wrecked house.jpg
June 6, 1938. Alfred Winters and home he wrecked west of MC country club.
McWha held by police
Elster McWha held by police here. Photo taken on October 15, 1938.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at
melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!