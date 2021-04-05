 Skip to main content
Rollover in rural Mason City sends one to hospital
Rollover in rural Mason City sends one to hospital

A rollover accident just outside Mason City Monday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.

At 11:39 a.m. Monday, the Cerro Gordo County Sherrif's Office responded to a report of a rollover accident near the intersection of 300th Street and Lark Avenue, in which a vehicle was on fire and a subject was trapped inside, a press release stated.

The release stated 61-year-old Donna Rench of Manly was headed east on 300th Street when her 2005 Ford F-150 entered the north ditch and began to roll.

Rench was trapped inside the vehicle, but a passerby was able to help her get out.

Mason City Fire Medics transported Rench to MercyOne North Iowa.

Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Fire Medics and Clear Lake Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation with charges pending.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

