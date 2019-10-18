Rockford 2, Belmond-Klemme 0

Turkey Valley 2, Rockford 0

Turkey Valley 2, Belmond-Klemme 0

The Rockford volleyball team went 1-1 in a home triangular on Thursday night, as the Warriors beat Belmond-Klemme in two sets, and lost to Turkey Valley. 

The win over Belmond-Klemme snapped an eight-match losing streak for Rockford, as they improved to 7-13 on the season. 

The Broncos have now lost four straight matches, and will play on Monday, at Emmetsburg. 

Rockford will play again on Saturday, at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. 

