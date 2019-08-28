Rockford 3, Clarksville 0

The Rockford volleyball team kicked off its season in a big way on Tuesday, with a three-set sweep over Clarksville. 

In the first set, the Warriors beat the Panthers 25-18. In set two, Rockford barely squeaked by, 25-23, for the set win, and then won set three, 25-18, to take the match. 

Seniors Kayla Carroll, Mikayla Heit, and Amber Reams all had a team-high five kills in the match. Carroll also had five blocks, while Kylie Adams led the team with nine assists. 

With the win, Rockford improves to 1-0 on the season. The team's next match is Thursday, against Nashua-Plainfield. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments