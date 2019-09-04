Rockford 3, West Fork 2
The Rockford volleyball team beat West Fork in a five-set match on Tuesday, storming back from an 0-2 deficit to take the victory.
Senior Kayla Carroll has 17 kills in the match, along with three digs, and six blocks.
Senior Amber Reams contributed 11 kills, with six digs, and five aces, as Rockford won their third straight match. The Warriors will play again on September 10, at Northwood-Kensett.
West Fork is now 0-2 on the season, and will play on Thursday at Northwood-Kensett.
