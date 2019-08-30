The Rockford volleyball team came out victorious in a five-set match against Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday, battling back from a two-set deficit to take the 3-2 win. 

Early in the match, things looked to be going the Huskies' way. They won the first set over the Warriors, 25-12, and then beat them in set two, by a 25-22 score. But in the third set, Rockford held off defeat, winning 26-24 in both the third and fourth sets. In the final set, Rockford won 15-12, for their second victory of the season. 

Rockford is now 2-0, and will play against at West Fork on Tuesday. 

