The Rockford volleyball team came out victorious in a five-set match against Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday, battling back from a two-set deficit to take the 3-2 win.
Early in the match, things looked to be going the Huskies' way. They won the first set over the Warriors, 25-12, and then beat them in set two, by a 25-22 score. But in the third set, Rockford held off defeat, winning 26-24 in both the third and fourth sets. In the final set, Rockford won 15-12, for their second victory of the season.
Rockford is now 2-0, and will play against at West Fork on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.