Rockford 78, West Central 20

Will Bushbaum threw for 161 yards and five scores and rushed for 103 yards and three more touchdowns as defending Eight-man runner-up Rockford rolled to a 78-20 win over West Central in its season opener.

Kolton Lyman hauled in five passes for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Justice Jones caught three passes and scored on each of his receptions.

The Warrior defense forced six turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Trey Norby.

Rockford (1-0) travels to Kee on Friday.

