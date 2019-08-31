Rockford 78, West Central 20
Will Bushbaum threw for 161 yards and five scores and rushed for 103 yards and three more touchdowns as defending Eight-man runner-up Rockford rolled to a 78-20 win over West Central in its season opener.
Kolton Lyman hauled in five passes for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Justice Jones caught three passes and scored on each of his receptions.
The Warrior defense forced six turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Trey Norby.
Rockford (1-0) travels to Kee on Friday.
