Rockford 38, Tripoli 20
The Rockford football team beat Tripoli by 18 points on Friday, as the Warriors improved their record to 5-2 on the season. Junior quarterback Will Bushbaum was 7-of-18 through the air, for 119 yards, but most of the Warriors damage came on the ground.
Bushbaum ran the ball 19 times for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Gavin Reicks took the rock 18 times for 62 yards and a score. Junior Justice Jones, and seniors Mark Johnson and Brett Hansen all caught touchdown passes.
On defense, the Warriors managed four sacks, along with three interceptions.
Rockford will play at home next Friday, against Riceville.
