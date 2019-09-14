Don Bosco 64, Rockford 14

The Rockford football squad was beat decisively by Don Bosco on Friday night, as the Warriors lost their first game of the season, by a 50-point margin.

With the loss, Rockford falls to 2-1 on the season. The Warriors will play on Friday, against Dunkerton. 

