Don Bosco 64, Rockford 14
The Rockford football squad was beat decisively by Don Bosco on Friday night, as the Warriors lost their first game of the season, by a 50-point margin.
With the loss, Rockford falls to 2-1 on the season. The Warriors will play on Friday, against Dunkerton.
