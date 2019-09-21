Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18

The Rockford football team beat Dunkerton decisively on Friday, as the Warriors improved their record to 3-1 with a 46-18 win over the Raiders. 

Rockford will play at Janesville on September 27.

