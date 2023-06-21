State Auditor Rob Sand will continue his fifth “100 Town Hall” tour with town hall appearances Thursday, June 22, in Algona, Garner, Forest City, Northwood, and Mason City.

Sand will deliver remarks and take questions on the work of the state auditor’s office and the condition of the state’s finances and governance.

Expected topics of discussion include the lack of accountability and transparency in the new school vouchers legislation that will take tax dollars away from public schools to pay for private school tuition, new legislation that allows state agencies to hide documents from the state auditor, and advancements in his Public Innovations and Efficiencies program for saving tax dollars.

“It helps our office to hear from Iowans and helps Iowans to hear from someone who is willing to go after insiders’ corruption and waste in Iowa’s governments,” said Sand in advance of the trip. “I’m proud to continue that work in all Iowa’s counties this year.”

Thursday's events

Sand will hold Kossuth County town hall from 9010 a.m at Central Park, 801 E. McGregor St., Algona.

His Hancock County town hall will be from 10:45am-11:45 a.m. at Tourist Park, 420 W. 11th St., Garner.

His Winnebago County town hall will be from 12:15-1:15 p.m. at the Winnebago County Courthouse Gazebo, 126 S. Clark St., Forest City.

He'll be in Worth County from 1:45-2:45 p.m. at Central Park, 627 Central Ave., Northwood.

Sand will finish the day with a Cerro Gordo County Town Hall from 3:15-4:15 p.m. at Central Park, 10 First St, N.W., Mason City.