Happy Independence Day weekend!

Today, we offer you all the Fourth of July weekend happenings in North Iowa to keep you busy.

Freedom Rally in Algona

The 37th annual A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa Freedom Rally descended on Algona on Thursday and continues through Saturday.

Motorcyclists from around the area can see a bike show and rodeo, mud wrestling, duck races, fireworks and more than a dozen bands, including Eddie Montgomery of the country act Montgomery Gentry.

Tickets are $60 at the gate for motorcycle club members and $120 for non-members. RV camping is sold out but there are still tent sites available.

More information is available at abateiowafreedomrally.com.

Chow down in Charles City

If you head over to the "other" river city(lowercase r and c) tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Central Park, you can pay $5 to eat as many hot dogs and buns as possible in 10 minutes and possibly win $100 for first place and $50 for second. The reigning champion ate 12 in 2019. If hot dogs aren't your thing, give watermelon a try on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the same place. That contest is free and allows anyone to eat as many wedges as possible in 5 minutes. Bragging rights and $100 and $50 Hy-Vee gift cards are at stake.

There are also fireworks on the 3rd, pony rides and other children's activities and a 5K planned.

Fireworks at Mohawk Stadium

Starting at 8:45 p.m., area residents will have the chance to hear patriotic songs performed by the Mason City Municipal Band and then watch the Exchange Club's fireworks show.

Concessions will not be sold, so bring your own snacks, and remember, there is a lot of construction going on at the high school, so plan to come a little early.

Clear Lake's 5-day fete

Clear Lake's annual Fourth of July celebration began on Wednesday and will continue through Monday.

This year's offerings include a carnival, live music, a Bingo tent, 5K and kids fun runs, the parade and of course, on Sunday night at 10 p.m., fireworks.

If you get Monday off, be sure to watch the local Family Feud Game Show at 3 p.m.

'Happy Days' in Belmond

Saturday and Sunday feature plenty of fun choices, including kickball tournaments, duck races, pork chop dinner, a street dance, parade and the inevitable crescendo of fireworks at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

You can start your day Saturday with an omelet breakfast at 8 a.m. at the community fire station on the corner of First Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast. Once your tummy is full, you can wander around the area the rest of the day and find much to occupy your time.

