Four former Minneapolis police officers involved with George Floyd's arrest and death have been indicted by a federal jury.
They are accused of "willfully violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air," the Associated Press reports.
The four are Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.
ESSER funds
North Iowa school districts made out big in the most recent wave of government education funding.
The Iowa Department of Education announced the allocations of the third wave of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to school districts in Iowa.
School districts in northern Iowa all received a substantial amount of money from the new ESSER fund, with the Mason City school district taking home $6,224,140, the 16th highest total in the state.
Take a look at what school districts have in mind for making use of the funds.
Energy project
While President Joe Biden continues to pitch his "American Jobs Plan" which calls for about $2 trillion dollars in infrastructure spending, developers behind a multi-billion dollar energy transmission line, which would run several hundred miles from the Mason City area to the Chicago area, have said that such legislation would be a boost to their project.
As for when that work might begin, Lukan said that the project is currently in the development phase.
Learn more about the SOO Green project here.
Music at the Surf
The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is adding yet another show to its summer lineup.
Walk-in vaccinations
Still looking to set up your COVID-19 shot? CG Public Health is holding a walk-in vaccination clinic Saturday. Vaccinations are free and no appointment will be necessary. All vaccines offered will be moderna.