It's the weekend and the weather prognosticators say it's going to be at least partially sunny and warm on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's what's going on in North Iowa.

Bad timing

"I would say that the timing of this, I don’t think makes any sense. Leave the mask requirements in place until the school year let out," said CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing a law banning mask mandates early Thursday morning.

According to him, the changes that have been introduced make sense for people who have been vaccinated. As of May 12, those 12 and up have been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Hanft said people in that age group have already come into clinics that his department has held and that he hopes more continue to show up.

Other area public health directors echoed Hanft's response.

Unmasking at the end

And speaking of masks, the governor's move left a couple of North Iowa school districts -- Clear Lake and Mason City -- scrambling to reverse policy. Both districts had mandated students and staff wear masks until the end of the school year.

The sometimes rapid-fire changes in policy during the pandemic frustrated Mason City Community Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg.

"We have all experienced some amount of pandemic whiplash the last fourteen months and there is likely more to come," he said.

Wind farm sparks zoning debate

Worth County officials continue to struggle with how to protect rural landowners who don't want their quality of life impacted while still allowing for wind farms in their county.

One suggested solution is to implement county-wide zoning ordinances, something that has been rejected as overregulation in the past. The other is to implement an ordinance specific to the current Worthwhile Wind and Solar Farm project, which proposed to erect turbines on a 30,000 acre plot of land in Worth and Winnebago counties.

At a meeting Wednesday night, both options were discussed at length.

Comets soar

Kiki Connell ran foot-speed workouts in the final week of practice. Ian Collins shaved his head and worked on his mentality. Keely Collins was leaping jumps higher than her season best.

Check out how the three fared, as well as the other competitors, in our ongoing coverage of the state track meet.

Live music is back

One of North Iowa's favorite duos is out on the live circuit again. Brix Wine & Whiskey plays host on Saturday night to Tom and Betsy Kirby of Mason City’s Betty and the Gents. There is no cover charge and the show starts at 8 p.m.

