So, what do you think? To mask or unmask? Reporter Zach Dupont is collecting local opinions on the CDC's latest recommendation that those fully vaccinated can go without masks, indoor or outdoor. Will you? Send him an email at Zachary.Dupont@globegazette.com

And here's what's up heading into the weekend in North Iowa.

We love news like this

The students and families at Roosevelt Elementary shattered all expectations with their walkathon fundraiser.

Roosevelt Elementary set a goal to raise $6,000 as a school for new playground equipment, but the results of the fundraiser were a shock to the entire community. Roosevelt nearly doubled their $6,000 goal and raised over $11,500 in just three weeks.

And for that, Principal Dan Arjes got a piece of the pie. Well, actually the WHOLE pie.

The tax man cometh

On Thursday, the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa announced that a pair of brothers who ran a farm in Clarion, Iowa were sentenced to one month in federal prison on tax evasion charges.

The brothers, Scott Stecher, 61, and Doug Stecher, 58, ran a farm in Clarion where from 2011-2013, the brothers knowingly hid income from their accountant to avoid paying the full amount of income tax they owed on their tax returns, a release from the attorney's office stated.

During this three-year span, Scott withheld $718,995 of income and paid $240,053 less in income tax than required of him. Doug withheld $448,059 of his income and paid $183,785 less in income tax than required.

Back to the Farmer's Market

Saturday marks the first farmer's market of the season in Clear Lake.

The farmers market will be located at the Surf Ballroom, running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The farmers market will feature fresh produce, meat, baked goods and honey, as well as homemade goods from vendors such as jewelry and candles. There will also be live music and activities for children.

Not far behind is Mason City's market, which opens on Tuesday.

Starting May 18, the market will run Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m. at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.

The Mason City Farmers Market offers local produce, baked goods, meats, gluten-free products, flowers, honey and other food and farm items.

A new option that will be available this year will be ordering online via the Curbside market. EBT, SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) are accepted.

All in the family

Sebastian Brock has been trapshooting since he was 10 years old. He was taught by his father, Adam, who was taught by his father.

The sport has been a hobby the family has passed down through generations.

“I’ve hunted my whole life,” Adam said. “I was brought up shooting trap, not so much at a trap range, but shooting trap on Saturdays and Sundays with Dad.”

What started as a hobby is now benefiting much more than just the Brock family. As head coach, Adam has been at the helm of the Mason City trapshooting team for the past four years.

Fly-in Breakfast

River City Morning Kiwanis and Clear Lake Kiwanis Clubs are joining together again this year to serve a pancake breakfast at the annual Fly-In Breakfast and Open House held at North Iowa Air Service at the airport on Saturday. Breakfast will be served from 7 am to 12 pm and will include pancakes, ham, and scrambled eggs. Dine-in and to-go options will be available. Tickets are available through club members or at the Fly-in.

North Iowa Air Service is hosting their Open House and will have many airplanes on-site. Airplane rides will be available, weather-permitting, for $20 per person. All rides are sold day-of and are first-come, first-served. For more information, call 641-424-9366.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0