It should tomorrow in Mason City — the forecast predicts a sunny, windy day with a high of 87 degrees. Pretty fitting for May Day, so get those baskets ready, fly a kite or go for a hike.

Did you know Saturday, May 1 is also International Workers' Day? Stay tuned to the Globe Gazette's website this weekend for a local look at that.

Northwood garden shop sprouts

On the surface, Northwood resident Bethany Smith picked a particularly difficult time to try and get a new business going. But perhaps that's for the best, she shared.

"Honestly, we couldn’t think of a better time to open a floral and gift shop because of the concern for the mental health and wellbeing of everyone stuck at home," Smith said.

Modern Gardens Floral is set to open Saturday, with a grand opening event to come Mother's Day weekend.

Play ball?

A Clear Lake eighth-grader will be allowed to play club and high school softball at the same time, but will future students be able to say the same?

This was a topic of discussion at a tense school board special meeting in Clear Lake on Wednesday night. At issue for the district is the definition of a "high school" student.

Remembering Rasmussen

Bob Rasmussen, who passed away April 22 at 79 years old, was a constant figure leading the Riceville football program for 35 years. He wasn't a drill sergeant, nor was he one to lose his mind on the sideline if a play went haywire.

"Growing up, having an interest in sports and in a small town, you looked up to your teachers and coaches," said Lake Mills football head coach and Riceville grad Bill Byrnes. "Whether you were the best player on the team or a role player, he treated you with respect."

Naming names

The University of Iowa must comply with a subpoena from the state auditor that seeks the names of investors in a multibillion-dollar utilities privatization agreement it completed last year, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Given that it was one of the largest transactions in Iowa history, it was appropriate for Sand to seek to audit the deal even before it closed to ensure the school followed bidding processes and had no conflicts of interest with investors, the court found.

“The taxpayers of Iowa, who bear the ultimate financial risk for this transaction, are entitled to know if the agency got the best deal available and if anyone had a conflict of interest,” Justice Edward Mansfield wrote in a concurring opinion.

Local history

Born in Poland in 1900, Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh arrived in the United States at age 4, settling first in Chicago and spending her last 23 years in Mason City, where she was owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market.

In 1929, Mary, her husband Frank Kubiak and her brother Tony Zemanek owned the Chicago Meat Market and Grocery at 626 S. Jackson St., known to many in town as Powder Street, in Mason City.

