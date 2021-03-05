Welcome to the weekend edition of the River City Rundown. Here's a factoid to get your mind thinking about the longer days ahead: Sunset falls after 6 p.m. for the first time this year on Sunday. After that, the next time the sun will fall below the horizon before 6 p.m. will be Nov. 1. Here's to longer, warmer days coming, starting Daylight Savings Time next weekend.

Historic date

This weekend the Globe Gazette will launch a weeklong look at the one year anniversary of when COVID-19 was first confirmed in Iowa.

So much has happened in the last year, including the deaths of more than 80 people in Cerro Gordo County since the pandemic began, that we'll devote one topic to each day of the week.

The series will start on Sunday with a look at the hardest hit areas of the state, including Mitchell County in North Iowa.

Vaccines moving slowly

Only 28 percent of the county's population of those 65 and older have been vaccinated against COVID-19, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft told the county's Board of Supervisors this week.

Given the county's large population of those over 65 -- nearly 9,500 people -- it's going to take at least several more weeks before all seniors are properly inoculated. And that's only if the county receives 1,000 vaccines a week.

K-9 SUV gets new home

Ever since Clear Lake's K-9 officer Kilo retired, its police department found itself with a fully loaded K-9 SUV it no longer needed. The department has decided to discontinue its K-9 program.

Enter the city of Clive, which happens to be fund-raising for a K-9 program and is in need of the proper wheels.

Progress 2021 is here

Here's another reason not to miss Sunday's paper. The Globe Gazette's award-winning annual special section, Progress, comes out that day. This year, we've put together four sections of stories about how North Iowa came together and persevered through what was arguably one of the worst years for business in recent history.

You can start reading the stories online at GlobeGazette.com on Saturday.

Live music is back

We can hardly remember what it's like to sit in a bar and listen to some good, live music, but in Mason City, it's finally happening on Saturday night.

The Happy Donkey, 5 S. Federal Ave. (on the plaza), will host southern Minnesota-based Tex-Mex band Los Rebeldes from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. The band plays classic conjunto, Tex-Mex, country and rock, and the Donkey has more kinds of tequila than a person can safely check out in one evening.

Here's a video of Los Rebeldes playing "Folsom Prison Blues" to get you in the mood. Rock on, Johnny Cash fans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0