The North Iowa Band Festival organizers wanted the 2021 event to reflect how we as a community have adapted persevered. A new, more fitting theme for North Iowa's signature event emerged.

The 2021 North Iowa Band Festival theme is “Banding Together and Marching Forward.” Check out the new logo, designed by committee member Jim Zach, which recognizes North Iowa's essential workers.

Clearing the air

Woodharbor Custom Cabinetry is taking the lead and working with the state DNR in reducing the amount of pollutants its processes put into the air.

Its reasons go beyond environmental. Manufacturing engineer Duane Pecinovsky thinks it can also reduce production costs. Woodharbor is one of seven companies working with the DNR in its Pollution Prevention (P2) Intern Program.

New dock in Clear Lake

A local businessman's proposal to construct a dock with 10 slips on 20th Avenue South came before the city's Parks & Rec Advisory Board this week. There were passionate arguments on both sides of the debate -- the need for more public dock space vs preserving the neighborhood's residential feel.

In the end the advisory board did not specifically recommend Lake Time Boat Club owner Jake Kopriva's proposal, but didn't put to bed the idea of a new boat dock in the neighborhood, either.

Here's a video explainer of the issue.

Dropping the boom

Doran Maklenburg, 47, of Mason City, was arrested in September 2020 after police said he had been in possession of incendiary balloons with which he would light an attached fuse and release them into the open where they would eventually explode, causing a disruptive bang that could often be heard across town.

However, Maklenburg's lawyers contend the devices were not incendiary, but rather, balloons with hydrogen and oxygen components, or HHO balloons, which implode upon themselves while producing a loud noise.

A Cerro Gordo County judge agreed the devices did not meet the description of offensive weapons, and ruled last week to dismiss the case.

COVID-19 update

Here's the latest information for Cerro Gordo County:

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

376,823 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (03/26/2021).

5,456 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (03/26/2021)

4,8884 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (03/26/2021).

5,708 deaths in Iowa (03/26/2021).

85 deaths in Cerro Gordo (03/26/2021).

3.8% - 14-day positivity rate in Cerro Gordo (03/26/2021).

134 – days to double in Cerro Gordo (03/26/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.\

Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Vaccination Information

For up-to-date information on how you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, visit: https://cghealth.com/topics/vaccine-information-for-cerro-gordo-county/

Because it's the weekend

We hope you get a chance to chill like this black bear.

