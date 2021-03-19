Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend edition of the River City Rundown. Because the days are longer and we're meant to be having fun, let's get the weekend started.

No permit, still carry

Legislation to eliminate the requirement that Iowans get a “permission slip” from the government to buy a handgun would actually result in more background checks regardless where the weapon is purchased, proponents of a “constitutional carry” measure asserted Wednesday.

House File 576, approved 60-37 with Rep. Wes Breckenridge of Newton the only Democrat to join Republicans in favor, is part of an agenda that long has been a goal for gun rights advocates and “freedom-loving Iowans,” according to Judiciary Committee Chair Steve Holt, R-Denison.

Dance best for good

Six couples will compete for the Crystal Ball Trophy during the annual Dancing for the Dream fundraiser for 43 North Iowa on June 5.

Historically, Dancing for the Dream has taken place in March, but after conversations with CG Public Health officials, 43 North Iowa determined it was best to hold the event in June when COVID-19 vaccines were more widely distributed and warmer weather provided an outdoor alternative for the event if necessary.

You'll have two choices to see the show, in person or virtually.

A champion from home

Justin Ohl continued his winning ways on Friday when his Waukee boys basketball team, the Warriors, won 61-50 over Johnston in the Class 4A state championship game.

But Ohl’s story actually starts in Mason City at Newman Catholic – a private school with a student body population of just over 600 students that Ohl claims made him the winner he is today.

'Project Gratitude'

Remember the signs first lady Jill Biden put on the White House front lawn on Valentine's Day? Two Mason City institutions are partnering to do something similar in Central Park this summer.

What single word would you choose to reflect positivity and gratitude?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0