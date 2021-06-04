Temperatures in the 90s and sunshine? We are so ready for the weekend!

Here's what's going on in North Iowa.

Thursdays on Main are back

For the first time since September of 2019, Thursdays on Main will be held in downtown Clear Lake this Thursday, June 3.

Stacy Doughan, the president, CEO and secretary of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, is excited to see the return of the event.

“I think the entire community, as well as visitors, are really excited for Thursdays on Main to come back,” Doughan said. “It’s just a great opportunity for everyone to get out and get downtown!”

Grassley on the border

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke in Clear Lake to nearly 30 members of the Clear Lake Rotary Club on Thursday afternoon, addressing their concerns over illegal immigration and the multitude of jobs open across northern Iowa.

One attendee asked about the status of the southern United States border: "Do you have an update on the border situation in Mexico?"

Grassley came down hard on the current state of border control, calling it a “crisis.”

Stellar acquires MD

Two North Iowa area businesses are becoming one.

Thursday morning, Stellar Industries, the Garner-based manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment for more than 30 years, announced in a press release that it purchased the assets of MD Products and Solutions which is based in Mason City and crafts trailer products for agricultural use.

Kinney's back

North Iowa Vintage Auto Day at the Kinney Pioneer Museum in Mason City. The folks at Kinney are back, after a year away, with their second event of the season which celebrates iconic vehicles including the Colby car which is the last of its kind. New this year is a “junk in the trunk” sale.

The event runs from noon until when the food runs out or folks no longer have junk to sell. Admission to the museum and a meal is $7 for adults and $3 for kids. For “junk in the trunk” it’s $25 which includes admission and meal tickets for two people. Museum officials can be reached at 641-423-1258.

See you on Fourth

Today is the last day in our building on Washington Avenue. Starting Tuesday, June 8, you'll find us at 687 S. Taft Ave., in the old Anytime Fitness location.

We're going to hold an open house showing off our new digs from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on June 17. Stop by for some light refreshments and to say hi to our staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0