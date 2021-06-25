Sigh. The days are already starting to get shorter. Don't think about it. Instead, dive into our weekend edition and have some fun out there!

Here are some good choices for things going on in North Iowa.

Sailing, take me away

The Clear Lake Yacht Club hosts the MC National Championship Regatta on Clear Lake. Sailors from all over the United States to find wind and full sails. Seven races are scheduled over three days. Call the Yacht Club at 641-357-8001 for questions and a full schedule.

Consider hanging out at The Landing for some good food and good views.

Charles City Challenge

If you're a paddler of any kind of a water vessel and you've never hit Charles City's Whitewater Park, Saturday is the day.

The park plays host to the Charles City Challenge, which allows competitive kayakers -- whether expert or novice -- to put their skills up against other paddlers. There's also plenty of room to watch from the banks as well.

The first race begins at 10 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. is the "Hooligan River Run," open for anyone who wants to give the run a try -- for free. Otherwise, registration begins at 9 a.m. and is $30, which includes a T-shirt. More information is available at ccwhitewater.com.

'The Drowsy Chaperone'

After a full day of summer outdoor fun, you can sit back and enjoy a Broadway comedy staged by Mason City High School students.

"The Drowsy Chaperone," a parody of the glib musicals of the 1920s, features 18 lead roles and lots of musical numbers to showcase the voices of the students.

You only get two chances to see the show - tonight and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at MCHS FEMA room. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for children/senior citizens.

Hampton's Gran Festival

The Gran Festival offers a celebration of Latin culture in North Iowa. Music, food, dancing and a park full of vendors is what you can look forward to seeing.

This year there will also be a fire dance -- three to four minutes of some of the best ethnic/ritualistic music you will ever hear -- and a raffle for $2,500.

Best part: It's free. The festival runs from noon-9 p.m. at Hampton's Bandshell Park.

Cannonball Day is back

After a year off, Mason City's Cannonball Day and BBQ chicken dinner returns to East Park. The day starts at 9 a.m. with a fun run (are runs EVER fun?), then continues with a kids tractor pull at 11, talent search at 2 p.m. and live music from Betty and the Gents at 5 p.m.

You can also browse the NIVAC car show throughout the day.

The BBQ chicken alone is worth it. It's $9 and the proceeds go to the programs of the Mason City Evening Lions and River City Morning Kiwanis Club.

