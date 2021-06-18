We broke a record for high temperature yesterday in Mason City. Did you feel it? The high reached 98 degrees around 3 p.m., topping the previous record of 93 by a whopping 5 degrees. Historically, the average high temperature is 80 degrees.

And if that wasn't enough to plant yourself in front of the nearest air conditioner, try this on for size: According to scientists from NASA and NOAA, the earth is trapping nearly twice as much heat as it did in 2005. Here's a Guardian article on why that's important.

And here's what's happening in North Iowa.

More charges in pedestrian struck

Additional charges are being considered for Christopher Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, after police say he struck a pedestrian while driving drunk in the parking lot of the Fleet Farm in Mason City on June 8.

The pedestrian, Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City, died of her injuries on June 10, according to a press release Mason City Police issued on June 17.

50-state road trip by bike

During the first week of June 2021, it took Deb and Sam Hunt of Mason City 15 miles and over three hours to complete something that had been ongoing for about 20 years.

When their bikes finally touched the carriage trails of Acadia National Park along the coast of Maine, the Hunts, who are both retired, were able to say that they had cycled in all 50 states of the Union.

"The last ride was the most difficult," Sam said. "It was up and down."

$6 million jury award

A jury in the wrongful death trial against a Buffalo Center long-term care facility handed the family of a woman who died there a $6 million award today.

The family of Darlene Weaver, a Timely Mission resident who died in June 2017, filed a lawsuit in Winnebago County District Court against the facility in November of that year, charging the facility with wrongful death, negligence, abuse and breach of contract.

Cemetery tales continues

Have you been following our weekly series on notable Mason City residents written by our partners at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery?

This week, in honor of Cannonball Day, celebrating the history of the steam engine train, Cannonball 457 volunteer Dennis Wilson wrote a history of trains in Mason City.

The first train arrived while the city was still a small farming village.

Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate our nation's latest national holiday at Monroe Park on Saturday, where there will be a Juneteenth celebration, running from 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Juneteenth celebrates the date when the last slaves -- in Texas -- were emancipated during the Civil War, nearly six months after the federal Emancipation Proclamation was announced.

Included in the festivities will be kickball, yard games for kids, music and plenty of food.

