Kids Day at Kinney

From 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, kids can get their faces painted, play games, compete in sack races (a personal favorite), make ropes and watch a magic show. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for kids under 12. Call 641-423-1258 for more details.

ROC the Lake

PM Park's annual two-day fest is this weekend. Friday night will feature the L.A.-based band 90s Rock Show, and Saturday will include The Trip, AC/DC tribute band, Back in Black; REO/Survivor, tribute to bands you can guess; Kingfish and a Tom Petty tribute band, Free Fallin. Whew. That's a lot of tunes that Gen Xers and maybe a Boomer or two grew up with.

Tickets can be found for $20, just for Friday night or $39 for both nights. The fun starts at 7 p.m. Friday. For more info, check out rocthelake.com

Get your fight on

The biggest MMA fight night in North Iowa is returning to the Mason City Multipurpose Arena on Saturday night.

And this time, there will be a little bit more going on.

After a successful first run at the new arena in April, which saw nearly 2,000 people show up for the mixed martial arts event, promoter Mike Estus has worked to give spectators a more all-encompassing experience at the show.

Saturday's fight card will feature 14 total fights, including five pro fights, four title bouts, a few rival matches and one women's fight. The main event will feature an eight-time UFC veteran (Zak Ottow) against a 25-15 fighter from Utah (Jarome Hatch).

And, for the first time, you can bet on the pro fights.

Charley Western Trail opens

A little more than four years after the former bridge collapsed, Charles City has a brand new one to showcase. The ribbon-cutting on the new structure begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday and is free.

The Charley Western Trail runs through the city and along the Cedar River. Public art sculptures and maintained gardens can be seen along the trail.

The easiest way to get there is from South Grand Avenue, next to the Treasure Chest.

Paddlefest on Clear Lake

The third iteration of this event give people the chance to canoe, kayak and paddle at the State Park Beach from 9:30 a.m. until lunch. Courses are one, three or five miles and kids are welcome. Some gear is available, but it's limited.

Questions? Call the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce at 641-357-2159.

