Stay cool this weekend as temperatures threaten to hit the high 90s. Combined with the hazy air from the wildfires out west and in Canada, and you have at least two good reasons to find inside entertainment this weekend.

We can help.

Take a ride on 'That's all, Brother'

For $250 you can pretend that you're a paratrooper about to drop into the hedgerows of Normandy, France, to fight the Nazis as you ride a C-47 over North Iowa.

The historic plane that led the charge into dropping troops into France on D-Day is at the Mason City Airport through Monday.

They're creepy and they're kooky

And they're in Osage.

That's The Addams Family, of course, and courtesy of Cedar Summerstock Theater, you can see them at the Byrnes Estate tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m., or at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Call 763-312-8319 to get ticket prices and more info.

The Scottish play's in town

There is only one place an actor can actually talk about this play and that is when it is being performed. Otherwise, it's bad luck.

So, we're luckily able to tell you that Shakespeare's "Macbeth" is being staged at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City this weekend - and it's a bit more serious than the spooky Addamses.

Take a dark trip into greed, scheming, madness and death with one of The Bard's classics. The show runs July 23, 24, 30 and 31 at 7 p.m., and July 30 and Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.

Call 641-585-2020 for tickets or more information.

'Ghostbusters' on the big screen

Once it cools down a bit into the evening, it might be nice to venture over to East Park's bandshell to catch a big screen showing of the original "Ghostbusters," featuring Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis.

Showtime is 8:45 p.m. It's free, but you'll have to bring your own popcorn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0