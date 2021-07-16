Another work week is about to be in the books.

Here's what you have to look forward to this weekend.

Friday Night Live

Tease your hair, don your mini-skirt and dig out those big old hoop earrings, Hairball is in town tonight.

The 80s (cover? tribute?) band will rock the Mason City Multipurpose Arena with its "imitation is the best form of flattery" music from the big names in 80s hard rock. Tickets are still available at $29. The music starts at 8 p.m.

Antique boats in the harbor

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, a parade of antique beauties of the water will be viewable at the seawall in Clear Lake.

Boats from the 1920s to 1960s will be available to see both on land and in the water. Perhaps you'll see the Chris Craft you learned to water ski behind while you're there.

Admission is free.

National Championship Sunday

Believe it or not, Mason City will play host to a national championship on Sunday. The Summit USMTS National Championship featuring modifieds, USRA stock cars, USRA b-mods, hobby stocks and mini-mods will run the 1/3-mile clay oval.

If none of this makes any sense to you, know this one thing - there will be cars racing and they will be loud. Wear earplugs.

Racing starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and juniors and free for kids under 11. Get a pit pass for $40.

Friday Night Live, part II

So maybe 80s hair bands aren't your thing. How about some local music instead? Betty and the Gents will perform and all kinds of other activities including face painting, balloon animals, magic, craft market, beer garden and food trucks at the second Friday Night Live event downtown.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. when downtown streets around Central park will close down. It's free to the public.

Fair season is upon us

The Floyd County Fair is back after a tornado-damaged 2019 and a pandemic-struck 2020.

Petting zoos, stunt dogs, bean bag tourneys, pony rides, hatchet throwing, sand volleyball tourneys and fireworks are on the agenda at the fairgrounds outside Charles City.

Oh yes, and don't forget the free ice cream!

General gate admission is $15 for those older than 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0