Happy Friday, Rundowners!

Here's what's happening in North Iowa this weekend.

'Godspell' in St. Ansgar

Cedar Summerstock is back with a 1970s take on the gospel of Mathew.

The musical "Godspell" features an ensemble cast and the songs "Day by Day," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side." The actors take advantage of their surroundings at the Duenow Quarry to put an innovative and physical performance.

Shows start on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., while the Sunday show begins at 2 p.m. Call the Cedar Summerstock Theater for more info.

'Brews on the Beach?'

Clear Lake's annual craft brew fest is back again on Saturday. This year will feature 20 Iowa craft breweries' finest adult beverages, hosted by local Lake Time Brewery and the Clear Lake Rotary.

But if you don't have your tickets yet, you better get on it. Attendance is limited to 500, and goes until 4 p.m. Get yours at brewsonthebeach.com

Garner hosts Duesey Days

The city missed its chance to show off its 150th anniversary last year, so it got a little creative and instead is celebrating its 150th+1 during the long-running car show that runs through Sunday.

Highlights include a retro video game tourney at 1 p.m. Saturday and a street dance featuring the Mud Dogs.

Of course, don't forget the cars. State Street will be lined with them, starting at noon.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the "door."

Charles City BBQ Challenge

BBQ fans need to be in Charles City on Saturday. Specifically, on the 200 block of North Main and North Jackson near Central Park.

There you will be able to savor the succulent smells of a BBQ challenge that is open to both professionals and amateurs alike for more than $1,300 in prizes, and a "People's Choice" award.

$25 will get you the opportunity to sample ribs from every team participating. $5 will get you three ribs from one team. The choice is obvious here. Sampling begins at 4:30 p.m. for the lucky $25 ticket holder and 5:15 p.m. for everyone else. Call the Charles City Chamber at 641-228-4234.

