Public money for public schools

North Iowa's superintendents were quick to criticize Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposed plan to set aside $2 million in taxpayer money for kids from underperforming public schools so that they can attend private school instead.

“Public dollars are for public things,” West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said. “Whether you use those public things or not. Roads, libraries, whatever it may be. We start funding private things with public dollars, that’s an issue.”

District staff member out

Hampton-Dumont Community School District officials confirmed a staff member of the district has been placed on administrative leave and is under investigation.

District Superintendent Todd Lettow would not elaborate on who the staff member is or their role with the district.

"We’re aware of a situation and what we have to do is we have to sit down with an individual and make sure we’re following our policies and procedures when we’re handling issues like these."

Honoring Logan Luft

Crestwood Junior Carter Foursek is the state's No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class 2A. But not this week. That spot is occupied by Logan Luft, a wrestler from Charles City who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in 2017.

Foursek asked IAwrestle to substitute Luft's name for his own this week so that Logan and his sister Lilly can both be atop the poll at 126 pounds at the same time to round out the high school wrestling season.

We're not crying, you're crying.

Frightful

As in that's the weather outside. The Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DOT were kept busy Thursday afternoon as road conditions deteriorated to the point where it was "all ice out there," a state patrolman said on the police scanner.

The photo at the top of the newsletter shows a major pileup on I-80 near Newton involving between about 40 cars, according to the state patrol. Drivers looking to head east out of Des Moines on I-80 were told to find an alternate route. Six hours after the crash, the cleanup was ongoing.

Next comes the big freeze as temperatures drop over the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday won't make it to the teens with the wind chill making it feel like it's below zero.

Might be time to consider picking out that next series to binge watch. Here's a few suggestions from TechRadar to get you started.

But ...

If you should choose to venture out, the YMCA might be the place to go. From 1 p.m.-4 p.m., the Y's hosting a Rube Goldberg machine-building contest.

Goldberg was a cartoonist and inventor best known for drawing complicated contraptions to undertake simple tasks.

Each team will get some random items to spark its creativity and with which to build a device that will get a marble from one end of the Y's gym to the other.

The event is part of the Y's Cabin Fever Series. Register by heading to the Y or on its website. It's free for members; $15 for non-members.

