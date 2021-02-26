THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO, HMMMM: Mr. Potato Head is no more. Seventy years after it sprouted from Hasbro, the plastic, potato-shaped toy will go gender neutral.

The Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head characters will live on in some form, Hasbro said, but didn't provide details. Both have appeared in the “Toy Story" movies.

The decision follows the suit of Mattel, which released a gender-neutral doll line in 2019. But Mr. Potato Head is one of the biggest brands to do so.

Help for COVID vaccine

Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Thursday the state is creating vaccine navigators to assist older Iowans who do not have access to a computer or the internet, or are not proficient at using either. Those navigators will be available through the state’s 211 call center, and they will be able to help older Iowans schedule vaccine appointments.

Reynolds said she expects the vaccine navigators to be ready to field calls via 211 starting the week of March 8.

Local help available, too

MercyOne North Iowa has created a COVID-19 vaccine interest list that allows residents to sign up to receive information about vaccination opportunities by going to MercyOne.Org/VaccineAlert and filling out contact information concerning phone number, birthday and vaccine group.

North Iowa is rallying

Despite the complications caused by COVID-19, multi-million dollar expansions with the Kraft Heinz plant and the Golden Grain facilities in Mason City still happened. As did new developments such as the $35 million, 50-acre Bushel Boy greenhouse facility and the 133 unit housing complex known as "The River," which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in January.

All were offered as examples of how North Iowa is persevering despite the economic obstacles of pandemic during the State of North Iowa annual event this week.

"We have a long way to go but by working together we can get through this and we can count on more North Iowa businesses to rally," said Danielle Pace, Clear Lake Bank & Trust's vice president of consumer lending.

Home show date change

The 30th Anniversary North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show, normally held this weekend, has been moved to April 16-18 at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. The annual event offers a one-stop shopping experience for spring project ideas and home products and services. Exhibits with everything from home building and remodeling to landscaping and gardening will be featured.

For show details or booth information visit www.northiowahomeshow.com or email info@iowashows.com.

Burglary suspect arrested

Mason City police are warning area residents to keep their houses and garages locked up as spring approaches.

Mason City Police Capt. Mike McKelvey told the Globe Gazette on Wednesday that the warmer weather often gives way to an increase in thefts and burglaries. He advised citizens to make sure house, garage and shed doors are closed and to be vigilant of any unusual activity to help prevent crimes of opportunity.

McKelvey's statements come the morning after a Mason City was arrested on felony burglary charges.

