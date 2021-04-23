Is there truly anything better than a dog video? How about a video of a dog in a track meet?

In Utah, Holly the dog got away from her owner who was watching a high school track meet. Holly thought she'd join in.

And join in she did, overtaking the human leader and running the last 100 meters just 1 second behind Usain Bolt’s world record, track and field website MileSplit reported.

Welcome to the weekend! Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Get your mallets here

The students in Rich Patras' woods class at Mason City High School have come up with ingenious way to raise money for a classroom need.

Using scrap oak and mahogany from other projects, the students created joiner mallets that they hope to sell.

Hero recognized

Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) recognized Steve Fettkether and Jason Hahn on the House Floor Wednesday after they freed a woman from a vehicle in flames earlier this month.

On April 5, Fettkether and Hahn worked together to pull 61-year-old Donna Rench from her Ford F-150 after it rolled and caught on fire just outside Mason City, trapping her inside.

“The split-second decisions made by these two men literally saved a woman’s life,” Rep. Latham said.

Read the full story of the rescue here.

Cause of death revealed

A 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious Monday night at a Swea City hog confinement facility died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo was found at the facility at 407 390th St. by Kossuth County Sheriff's officers around 9:10 p.m. and transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by the Kossuth County Sheriff on Thursday afternoon.

Autopsy results from the Iowa Medical Examiners Office show Parra-Lerdo's death was accidental.

Bags for Country Thunder

It's time to sharpen up those bags throwing skills, this time for a good cause. Families of the Fallen, the nonprofit organization that supports the families of those who've died in active service to their country, is hosting a bags tournament, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the North Iowa Events Center.

Enter to win tickets to this year's Country Thunder Festival in Forest City. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the contest starts at 9.

Drake champion

Charles City high jumper Ian Collins was the only one in the state to clear 6-feet, 7-inches and thus, with a little bit of contortion, became a champion.

Read about all our area competitors at the Drake relays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0