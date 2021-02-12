Geeks of Iowa unite! Comparitech published its annual study of the most popular romantic comedies (film or TV) in each state, using data from Google Trends.

Iowa's fave this year? "The Big Bang Theory," a sitcom focused on two geniuses who are more comfortable with quantum mechanics then they are in a room with women. Check out the rest of the study's findings here.

Here's a look at what's going on in North Iowa.

Town Hall talk

Iowa state Rep. Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) and Sen. Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City), hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday night and the first half was dominated by a Q&A with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft. Nearly 60 people were online.

Hanft and his staff have been under fire the last two weeks as people struggled to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination. Ultimately, Hanft said it comes down to resources and how best they can be used for the public good.

Watch the town hall:

Numbers news

Mayor Bill Schickel shared two positive pieces of information with those tuning in to his weekly virtual press conference on Wednesday: MercyOne North Iowa Medical has now managed four days in a row without any COVID-19 patients in critical care and the positive test rate for the county has stayed at 7% which is a number not seen in months.

Still working

Rather than submit to further investigation and disciplinary action in another state, Dennis Colby surrendered his license to practice medicine there.

Now, he works in Belmond.

Election security

In both the run-up to and aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, there were widespread fears about election integrity which were repeatedly stoked by former President Donald Trump and disseminated through social media platforms such as Facebook.

Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced that each county will get $10,000 for cybersecurity enhancements.

Cerro Gordo's Auditor Adam Wedmore says he thinks it's the first time the county has received election-related money focused on cybersecurity.

Love with purpose

Woo your special someone with some love songs this weekend. Grammy-nominated songwriter Jim Brickman is hosting a "Share The Love” live virtual event to benefit NIACC. A portion of each ticket will benefit the North Iowa Community Auditorium. For concert times and to buy tickets, head here.

Or, if you prefer a little more spice in your love life, you can check out the North Iowa Bulls. The Bulls take on the Willmar Warhawks at 7:30 p.m.

Book a “Hockey & Hearts” date package for $68 and enjoy pizza and drinks for two from a club box.

Tickets available at the door or online at https://www.northiowabulls.com/tickets

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0