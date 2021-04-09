The weather this weekend is going to be perfect for a little rugby. Did you know North Iowa has a team? After 18 months off the paddock, River City Rugby Football Club will take on the Northeast Iowa Rugby Club at Hoover Field at 1 p.m.

The president's problem

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said she has rejected a federal request to accept migrant children into the state, saying the need to find homes for them "is the president's problem."

Reynolds told WHO radio that her priority is the health and safety of Iowans and that the state doesn’t have facilities to house migrant children for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is not our problem," Reynolds said on the “Need to Know with Jeff Angelo” program. “This is the president's problem. He's the one that has opened the border and he needs to be responsible for this and he needs to stop it.”

Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia notified the Biden administration on March 31 that the state would not take unaccompanied minors.

Sheriff Pals signs a letter

On the same topic, Cerro Gordo Sheriff Kevin Pals is one of 10 in Iowa and 275 nationwide who signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden, saying the president's border policies are having a "dangerous impact" on citizens, legal residents and communities.

While not an official letter from the National Sheriffs Association, the idea of the letter started there with a sheriff from Massachusetts, who then circulated it for other sheriffs to sign.

"I just think it's time for people to speak up," Pals said. "I'm elected to protect the citizens of this county and we're running into a roadblock."

Another shooting

Mason City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side.

Police say officers were called to the area of 15th Street Southwest and Pierce Avenue at 4:17 p.m., where the reporting party said two silver cars were following each other heading southbound on Pierce, according to an email from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

It is the fourth incident involving a weapon about which police have issued public information since March.

Vaccination volunteers

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic that CG Public Health operates out of the former Sears building on South Federal Avenue in Mason City wouldn't be able to process hundreds of North Iowa residents, multiple times a week, for their primary and boost doses, if not for its volunteer base of at least 200.

"We would be pretty far behind if we had to rely on staff alone. We’re able to get much bigger numbers of people with the volunteering we have," CG Public Health Volunteer Coordinator Alyse DeVries said.

Rugby not your game?

How about farm toys? The North Iowa Events Center is hosting the North Iowa Farm Toy Show on Sunday starting at 8:30 a.m. in the All Seasons Building.

The show will feature farm toys on display and for sale, as well as memorabilia, collectibles and more. Tickets are $5 for those 10 and older.

