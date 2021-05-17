Filming in Clear Lake for a TV show began today by a Clear Lake-based media company, Renovo Media Group. Two businesses on Main Avenue have had new signs put up for the filming. According to Stacy Doughan of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, the show is titled "Strong Tower," and is going to be about a woman who returns to town with her kids to open a brewhouse. More details to come from reporter Zachary Dupont, who is on the scene.

Here's what else is happening in North Iowa.

Manufacturing labor

North Iowa Area Community College is joining with Iowa’s Community Colleges and the Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) to create a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector. The training and awareness initiative includes partners from across the state.

The consortium will support Iowa’s manufacturers efforts to seize opportunities and remain competitive by providing consultation, education, implementation, and access to resources.

“NIACC is excited to work with the consortium partners as we expand our recruiting and training in the field of advanced manufacturing," said NIACC President, Dr. Steve Schulz. "This work is critical to expanding the workforce pipeline to advanced manufacturing careers and attracting new companies to Iowa.”

Bigger government

Less than a week after garnering enough petition signatures to spark a review of its county's budget, a group of Floyd County residents is out on the streets again, looking for signatures.

This time, it's to expand their representation on the county's Board of Supervisors.

On Thursday, nearly 30 members of the non-profit Coalition for Better County Government met at the Floyd Volunteer Fire Department to strategize getting signatures that would force a special election determining how many supervisors should sit on the county's board.

Appeal dropped

The city has withdrawn its appeal of a judge's ruling that a local businessman could park his car on the boulevard in front of his business if it didn't disrupt traffic.

Last month, an attorney for Pete Kiroff filed a motion with the court to dismiss an appeal put forth by the city which had contested the magistrate's ruling in favor of Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.

So, Kiroff fought the ticket, taking it all the way to a jury trial. Though the proceeding was ultimately heard only by a judge, Kiroff made his case, presenting evidence that included photos of vehicles parked wheels-up by mail carriers and law enforcement officers who'd stopped at the deli to grab lunch.

ICYMI

Two local Kiwanis clubs teamed up to host their annual pancake breakfast and fly-in. The event was such a great success the group sold out of plane rides. Hundreds attended to help raise money for programs for area youth.

MCHS choir concert

The Mason City High School Vocal Music Department will present its 94th Annual Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

Due to COVID-19 this year the concert will be held in the Mason City Arena at Southbridge Mall. There is plenty of socially distanced seating available for all, face masks will be required. The concert is free.

The performance, featuring the talents of 200 students in numerous ensembles, will provide the first opportunity for an audience to hear MCHS Choirs since 2019. The event will feature seven different groups singing a wide variety of music from around the world, as well as two new world premiere works.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0