Donald Trump won't be returning to Facebook anytime soon.

Facebook's Oversight Board voted this morning to uphold the decision it made on Jan. 7 to ban Trump from its platform following the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Associated Press reports: "The board said the ongoing risk of serious violence justified Facebook’s suspension at the time, but said it 'was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an "indefinite" suspension.'"

Here's what's been happening in our community:

Southbridge Renaissance?

In a couple years' time, the Southbridge Mall as we all know it could be something else completely.

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council heard a pitch from David Rachie, one of the men who has been behind the ongoing downtown hotel development project, that would convert the existing mall space into a family entertainment center featuring: a bowling alley, a brewery from Iowa's Backpocket Brewing, go-karts, golf of some kind, a movie theater, a pizzeria by Gino's East out of Chicago and a sports bar by Iowa Hawkeyes announcer Gary Dolphin.

Breaking ground

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa broke ground on a new project in Mason City Tuesday night.

The house will be a new four-bedroom, one-bathroom home on 22nd St. SE for a Mason City family. The framing is intended to be built at the Women Build event in July, with construction on the house set to begin in August. Habitat for Humanity is still looking for more project volunteers. Click here to learn more.

Seeking answers

The Ochoa family of Mason City was still reeling from the Christmastime loss of its patriarch when members found themselves entangled in a scandal involving the man they trusted to tell them why Mario Ochoa Sr. had died.

The family hired a private company to conduct an autopsy. But when communication with the examiner hired to perform Mario’s autopsy fell off, the Ochoa siblings turned to the internet for help.

And the more the Ochoas dug, the more stories they uncovered.

Ernst visits North Iowa

Throughout their talk with Sen. Joni Ernst at their Cerro Gordo County farm on Tuesday afternoon, Greg Nicholas Sr. and Greg Nicholas Jr. wanted to convey one central point to her: Hemp has a future in Iowa and they want to be a part of its growth.

"I think the potential is limitless but we need a little bit of help getting there," Nicholas Sr. said.

Cinco de Mayo

Plenty of people are enthusiastic about Cinco de Mayo, but do you know the holiday's actual story?

