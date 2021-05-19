From CNN's daily newsletter, 5 Things: Average Covid-19 case numbers in the US are the lowest they’ve been in nearly a year, and a White House adviser says case tallies are down in all 50 states. That’s a sure sign vaccination efforts are working, even as demand for vaccines slows across the country. About 48% of the US population has gotten at least one dose.

Sculptures on parade

When all the installation work is said and done for 2021, Mason City's River City Sculptures on Parade program will have a whole lot of new artwork to show off.

28 new sculptures are going up, said Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Robin Anderson, which will bring the exhibit's total to 71 pieces. To make way for the new art, Anderson said that some pieces from the previous year were purchased and moved for permanent display.

Airport seeks restaurant

If you’re an aspiring restaurant owner, Mason City Municipal Airport may have an opportunity for you.

The Mason City Municipal Airport is currently looking for a new person to lease out a turnkey restaurant space on the grounds of the airport. The space is just over 1,800 square feet and is ready for immediate use upon the lease being signed.

For the past two years, the space was previously being leased out by CAVU American Kitchen & Cocktail Bar. The restaurant owners decided not to renew their lease when it expired at the end of April.

The location has already received interest from possible renters, but nobody has officially taken the space yet.

Skywalk moves forward

The Mason City City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday night awarding a $1.64 million contract to Henkel Construction to build a skywalk that will connect the Hyatt Place Hotel (developed by MCCCH previously known as Gatehouse Mason City) and The Music Man Square.

Before voting in favor of awarding the contract, Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson asked City Administrator Aaron Burnett if there was any chance that the City could wind up with no hotel and a skywalk to nowhere. While Burnett avoided giving a 100% guarantee about construction happening, he didn't express any significant skepticism to Masson.

"I would not bring this forward if I had concern that we were not in this place, Burnett said.

Happy Birthday, Meredith

Several dozen North Iowa residents were treated to a birthday celebration in honor of late composer Meredith Willson at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Tuesday.

The Square, modeled after the streetscape in Willson's popular musical, opened its doors to the public, serving popcorn, pieces of cake and scoops of ice cream from the functioning sweets shop, as area performers walked around in period clothing, even breaking to re-enact a scene from the musical. A viewing of "The Music Man" was also held.

19 days and counting

The countdown is on -- 20 days until the Globe Gazette moves to its new location on Fourth Street Southwest, next to the Village Court diner at the Old Anytime Fitness location.

We hope you'll stop by at our new digs and say Hi. We're planning an open house for mid-June - more details to come on that.

In the meantime, if you haven't joined our community, please consider supporting the local journalism you can't find anywhere else with a digital subscription. Right now through the end of May, you can get a digital subscription for nearly half a year for the price of a cup of coffee: $5 for 5 months.

Check it out here and we'll see you around town!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0