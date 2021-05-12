Notice a jump in prices at the pump? If you haven't, you might want to fill up now because they're likely coming. The culprit is a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the southeast. And that is where gas prices have gone up most drastically, but as we all know, it's a much smaller world these days and we're all connected.

Here's the Hump Day Rundown in North Iowa.

The redistricting question

As U.S. Census Bureau data continues to trickle out, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved plans on Tuesday morning to prepare for the reality of what those numbers will mean for the county.

Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts voted in favor of appointing three members to a temporary redistricting commission which would consider the most recent data while adopting voting precinct borders within Cerro Gordo.

According to County Auditor Adam Wedmore: The temporary committee, which will feature Latham as well as Emily Peters and Rich Paxson (all of Mason City), will focus on all of the incorporated communities of Cerro Gordo except for Clear Lake and Mason City.

Farmer's Market returns

The opportunity to browse farmers' goods and chat with your Mason City neighbors returns next week.

The Mason City Farmers Market returns next Tuesday.

The Mason City Farmers Market offers local produce, baked goods, meats, gluten-free products, flowers, honey and other food and farm items.

A new option that will be available this year will be ordering online via the Curbside market. But that's not nearly as fun as squeezing the tomatoes yourself.

Happy Birthday, Meredith

You're invited to Meredith Willson's 119th birthday party. If you live in Mason City and don't know who he is, you better attend.

Music Man Square in Mason City is hosting the birthday party for Willson Tuesday, May 18 from 5-8:30 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature music, singing and dancing throughout the Streetscape. Cake and ice cream will be provided by Candy Kitchen Ice Cream Parlor and HyVee.

Attendees can enjoy popcorn and a free showing of "The Music Man," which starts at 6.

North Star closes Charles City site

For 17 years, North Star Community Services, which makes empowering people with disabilities its core mission, has maintained an office in Charles City as a base of operations for going out and about to meet clients where they are.

At the end of May, that satellite office will be no, more according to a release from North Star. But officials for the organization, which is headquartered in Waterloo, assert that change will in no way be felt by those who receive assistance from the programs.

