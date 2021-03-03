Happy Wednesday! The "Star Spangled Banner," written by Francis Scott Key, become our country's national anthem 90 years ago today. Arguably one of the most difficult songs to sing, it has been both butchered and belted over the years.

WatchMojo.com has compiled a video of the 10 best and most emotional performances of the "Star Spangled Banner." Watch it, but you might want to grab a tissue or two first.

Housing support

During the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of housing has returned again and again as deadlines for eviction moratoriums come close and then are pushed back.

In the midst of that, housing authority groups, which already assist people who have low incomes, have had to work even more to make sure that tenants are able to keep up with their rents at a time of heightened and sustained economic precarity.

Within the past week, multiple housing authority groups in the North Iowa area received more than $200,000 each from the federal government for such work.

Permit-less carry law advances

Legislation to ease some gun restrictions and make Iowa the 19th state to adopt a permit-less constitutional carry approach drew cheers Monday from advocates as striking a blow for freedom, while critics called it an effort to unravel Iowa’s gun safety laws.

House Study Bill 254, which cleared a House Public Safety subcommittee by a 2-1 vote, would eliminate the need for Iowans age 21 or older to obtain a government permit to acquire or carry a firearm.

Reynolds ponders federal aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds has made it abundantly clear she's not happy with the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that passed the U.S. House Saturday.

The measure, backed by President Joe Biden and passed exclusively with Democratic votes, spends too much, allocates dollars to non-COVID measures and "punishes" states like Iowa that keep businesses open, contributing to low unemployment and flush coffers, the Republican governor said.

But Reynolds acknowledges she hasn't given a lot of thought to how to best spend the $1.3 billion in state aid that Iowa would receive under the House-passed bill, which now goes to the Senate.

'This is a very confident team'

The Lions girls basketball team is the second-ranked team in Class 3A after a 14-1 regular season that saw Clear Lake win another North Central Conference championship and qualify for its sixth state tournament in the past eight years.

“We’ve just got a lot of pieces defensively and offensively,” said head coach Bart Smith. “This is a very confident team.”

Playing strong defense is the secret ingredient to a recipe for success at the state tournament, according to Smith. This year’s team is maybe more capable than any other team he has had.

