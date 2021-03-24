Today marks the one-year anniversary of the first death due to COVID-19 in Iowa. Since the coronavirus' arrival in Iowa, 375,206 cases have been confirmed in the state, 5,441 in Cerro Gordo County. Eighty-five people have died here, 5,663 have died statewide.

The 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County is currently 3.8 percent, and less than a quarter of the county's population has been vaccinated.

Ag for breakfast

"We are not just focused on how do we hang on, hold on and keep the lights on," Iowa's Ag Secretary Mike Naig told the group gathered for the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's annual ag breakfast.

According to Naig, the so-called "return to normal" will allow the agricultural sector to greatly improve upon where it was going into 2020.

Illustrating that point in real terms, Bushel Boy President Chuck Tryon told the audience that by growing and selling, his company is better positioned to avoid food waste in part because its product spends less time in transit than other competitors.

"This is a big week for us, we’re going to have product picked up and by the end of the week you should see Iowa Bushel Boy in stores," Tryon said.

Lower levy in Cerro Gordo

Cerro Gordo County's supervisors took particular pride on Tuesday in pointing out that its levy - the part of its budget for which it taxes property owners -- has gone down again for its budget.

"We as a board are acting responsibly," Cerro Gordo County Board Chair Casey Callanan said. "It doesn’t just happen, it takes a lot of people’s help."

CIML all-conference honors

Mason City junior guard Corey Miner was named to the CIML's all-conference boys basketball team.

Juniors Isaiah Washington, Carter Thomas and Brandon Shipman, along with sophomore Kale Hobart, were all named honorable mention as well.

Bus driver resigns

A school bus driver for the Forest City School District has resigned after being charged with operating while intoxicated and child endangerment while transporting students.

Police say Rebecca Anne Spencer failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content level that was three times the legal limit while she was driving with three children in a school district van.

Here comes the Gov

