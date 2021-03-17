Happy St. Patrick's Day! You know, Ireland doesn't really have a lot to claim when it comes to its most famous holiday.

St. Patrick was British, not Irish.

There were no snakes in Ireland for St. Patrick to chase away.

The first St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in America.

Nonetheless, everyone has a little bit o' the Irish in them today.

Full up

The last bit of open building space where Kmart used to be on Fourth Street Southwest has been claimed.

A new sporting goods business is coming to the area.

Speaking of Kmart

Since Charles City's own Kmart closed in early 2020, city officials and community partners have talked about what could work there. Now, some of those talks are starting to materialize.

The city is looking to develop an action plan with the Charles City Chamber of Commerce and the Charles City Area Development Corporation that could identify possible uses for the space.

More vaccines coming

Add Walmart to the list of places in Mason City where you can go to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting on or around April 5, the store will begin getting vaccine allocations from the federal government, according to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft.

New graduation standards

The Clear Lake Board of Education is considering creating a core diploma to award to students who are behind in credits, who are enrolled in the alternative school and who meet other requirements outlined in the student handbook to earn fewer elective credits and still graduate from high school.

“Sometimes it’s life circumstance. Sometimes it’s things that are going on, and it just gives them an opportunity or a choice to do something that’s a little bit different,” said Chris Murphy, Clear Lake High School principal, in February.

Riding into the sunset

The organizers of one of Clear Lake's most popular festivals announced its end this week.

The Bicycle, Blues & BBQ Festival, which attracted thousands of visitors, including 350 cyclists from 15 states, to North Iowa, was last held in July 2019 and celebrated its 15th anniversary.

