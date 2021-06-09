Feel like a roadtrip? CNN has posted its annual most livable cities report and Auckland, New Zealand, tops the list. Check out the full list here.

Wage boost

Employees of Mason City schools will see an increase in wages because of approvals by the Mason City Board of Education.

Paraprofessionals, food service, buildings and grounds, and certified employees will receive a 1.3% increase in wages and benefits beginning July 1, 2021. Hourly rates for employees at any step of pay will receive the increase in wages.

Employees will remain on the same longevity rate they were on as of June 30, 2021 throughout the contract year beginning July 1.

Bring on the Thunder

Organizers behind the Country Thunder Iowa music festival in Forest City are betting fans will have missed the fun when concertgoers first come through the gates on Friday, June 11.

In 2020, the festival didn't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019, the event took place under the "Tree Town" banner. So it's not merely the first festival back, but the first iteration altogether in its new format.

Petition rejected

Despite a warning from their attorney that the county will likely end up in court, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to reject a local group’s petition asking for a special election.

The group, Coalition for Better County Government, had circulated a petition asking for a special election to determine how the county elects its supervisors.

New finance director

Tuesday afternoon, in a special meeting, the Mason City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Brent Hinson to the dual role of finance director/deputy city administrator for Mason City.

According to the city council packet for the meeting, Hinson has served as the city administrator for Washington, Iowa, which is south of Iowa City, since 2011. Prior to his stint there, Hinson spent six years in the same position for the City of Garner. He began work in government as a finance director and city clerk for Iowa Falls.

Dreaming big

After a night of dancing and auctioneering, the Mason City nonprofit 43 North Iowa found itself with $92,397 to put toward a worthwhile cause.

According to a press release, the money from the latest "Dancing for the Dream" event, held over the weekend, will help people with disabilities "find their way in home, work and community experiences."

