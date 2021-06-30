Visit Mason City has been on a quest to find the best Bloody Mary along the northern half of the Jefferson Highway. Who knew it would be found right here in Mason City?

The Blue Heron Bar & Grill on North Federal Avenue (right on the highway) has the "Wish you were in Vegas" Blood Mary. Check it and other yummy Jefferson Highway cocktails here.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Building unsafe?

Part of the roof of a building collapsed on Tuesday evening at the corner of Fifth Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue in Mason City.

The collapse happened at the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. Historic Warehouse, located at 503 S Federal Ave., before 6 p.m.

The building is currently vacant and no injuries have been reported.

'Healthiest Communities' ranked

On Tuesday morning, U.S. News & World Report shared its 2021 rankings for the 500 "Healthiest Communities" across the country out of about 3,000 total U.S. counties. To determine that list, counties were judged on the following metrics out of a possible score of 100: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure, with population health being weighted the most heavily.

In this latest iteration of the rankings, nine out of the 10 counties in the Globe Gazette's coverage area appeared on the list: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. Only Floyd County didn't appear.

Hancock County had the strongest showing of those nine by coming in at 121st overall, which puts it in the top 4% of all U.S. counties.

Motorcycle collision

A motorcycle collision in rural Mason City sent one to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident on the 22000 block of Orchid Avenue of Mason City at 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alayna Oleson, 24, of Manly, was driving northbound on a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Orchid Avenue when she collided with Randy Solsaa, 64, of Mason City, who was driving a 2003 Lincoln Navigator and entering Orchid Avenue from a driveway, a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said.

Fourth of July events in N.Iowa

Still debating how to spend your Fourth of July in North Iowa? Options abound.

Check out our complete calendar of events starting today and continuing through July 5.

Eighth grader becomes a leader

Libby Trewin is only an eighth-grader on the West Fork varsity softball team.

But her coach, Sadie Winfrey, says she's already one of the best pitchers in the Top of Iowa East conference.

Trewin has pitched in nearly every game this season so far for the Warhawks. In her first varsity season, she's experienced all the highs and lows that come with competing as the ace in the circle.

