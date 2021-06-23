Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Epic home run cycle

Newman Catholic baseball coach Alex Bohl had a tough time on Tuesday afternoon putting into words what he had just witnessed the night before.

His top-ranked Knights played one of its best games of the season at the plate in a 15-hit, 15-4 win over West Fork in Sheffield on Monday night.

But that wasn’t what left him speechless.

Junior Nash Holmgaard did something that’s never been done before in Iowa high school state baseball history – and has never been done in Major League Baseball history.

Concerned neighbors

On Tuesday, DaLayne Germundson of Mason City Auto Sales brought people from all across town and officials from multiple city organizations to his shop on the North End for one simple reason.

"I'm tired," he said. "I'm tired of all the criminal activity in this part of town. It's hurting my business. People are messaging me saying they would like to look at a car, but are scared because of all the shootings."

Mennonite church land questions

The Warranty of Deed on file at the Floyd County Recorder's office is clear: The parcel of land at 1827 Underwood Ave. was sold to Living Hope Mennonite Church by RLJRSK Farms LLC.

But at least one family member who was responsible for signing the warranty of deed, a board member of the church, and the manager of the auction where the land was sold say that property was actually sold to Floyd County supervisor Linda Tjaden and her husband, Dean.

The Tjadens deny that claim, saying they worked with Living Hope to secure the property so that the two didn't end up bidding against one another and driving up the price of the land during the auction.

Linda Tjaden has since participated in board meetings where the church property's watershed issues were discussed, saying because she and her husband never owned the land there is no conflict of interest.

Main Avenue alley to get new look

Downtown Clear Lake is scheduled to receive more renovations in the coming months.

On Monday night, Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the professional services agreement to bring major renovations to an alleyway off of Main Ave.

The entrance to the alleyway is on Main Avenue between North Fourth Street and North Fifth Street, behind what used to be Thrifty White and is about to be the home to three new Clear Lake businesses. The alleyway runs parallel to North Fourth and Fifth Streets.

VIDEO: Chat with Chief Brinkley

Reporter Abby Koch chats with Mason City Chief Jeff Brinkley about the spate of crime on the city's north side.

