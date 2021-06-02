We're not sure if this young woman is brave or something else entirely, but check out this video of the woman defending her dogs from a brown bear.

Brown bears are generally more aggressive than black bears and this one was a mama with her cubs.

Closer to home, here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Hollywoodland-Mason City

After 36 years, the Southbridge Mall that Mason City residents have come to know will soon fundamentally change.

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council unanimously approved two agenda items that will allow for the property to be redeveloped into a family entertainment center, likely called Hollywoodland-Mason City, with a $30 million assessment that would be almost $20 million more than its current value.

Maybe Brad Pitt will be there.

Petition problem

A group in Floyd County seeking to change the way supervisors are elected hit a buzz saw in the form of the county auditor who would neither reject nor accept their petitions on Tuesday afternoon.

The group Coalition for Better County Government wants voters to weigh in via a special election on whether Floyd County's Board of Supervisor seats should all be at-large or in geographical districts, allowing only those in the district to vote for that seat.

According to state law, the petition must be submitted by June 1 on an odd-numbered year, so if rejected, the group would have to wait two years for another chance to submit a petition.

There's been no word yet on whether the petition will move forward.

Vaccination update

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says 82.2% of those 65 and older in Cerro Gordo County are fully vaccinated as well as 56.4% of everyone age 18 and older. Hanft also said that of the 40,000 doses administered for the general region, 22,500 doses were administered by CG Public Health, which also totals about 56%.

CG Public Health is ending its mass vaccination clinic on South Federal Avenue in the old Sears building at the end of next week.

Know anyone?

Clear Lake has its share of famous people. Writers, professional football player, entrepreneurs. Check out the Globe's quick hit list of the who's who of Clear Lake.

We're moving

Next Monday, the Globe Gazette will leave its office on Washington Avenue and head a little south and west to Taft Avenue, in the former Anytime Fitness location.

We're planning to hold an open house on June 17. Details to come, but we hope to see you there. Can't make it? Feel free to stop in and say hi.

