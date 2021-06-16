Juneteenth is on its way to becoming a national holiday. The US Senate passed a resolution naming June 19 Juneteenth as National Independence Day, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It now goes to the House, and if passed, on to President Joe Biden's desk to become law.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Carbon capture pipeline

In three years' time, North Iowa residents could see an operational pipeline, totaling more than $2 billion, locally capturing carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol, fertilizer and other industrial plants before permanently sequestering them at a site in Illinois.

That's if all goes according to plan for the Texas-based group Navigator CO2 Ventures, whose CEO, Matt Vining, said that the 1,200-plus mile pipeline would run through five states and be phasing into service in the last quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

According to Vining, funding for the pipeline is coming through Blackrock, the investment fund manager, to help "de-risk" the project. In the past, that group has taken heat from environmental activists for its significant backing of the fossil fuel industry.

Not guilty pleas lodged

Three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury in relation to an April stabbing incident in Mason City have pleaded not guilty.

Dominic Fogarty, 17, and Jaden Edel, 18, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday for their alleged roles of robbing and holding down two victims who were stabbed multiple times, according to court filings.

David Gordon, 17, pleaded not guilty and waived his rights for speedy trial on June 4 for his alleged role and stabbing the victims. Gordon posted bail of $25,000 on June 2 to Cerro Gordo County Jail.

1910 Grille closes ... for good?

Just days after changing its menu and advertising its need for a line cook, the 1910 Grille in the Historic Park Inn abruptly closed on Tuesday, according to a post on Facebook.

The restaurant cited "staffing issues" in its post. We're continuing to follow up on this story and have reached out to owner Stoney Creek Hospitality.

Revitalization gets a tweak

Changes are coming to two related programs that the City of Mason City uses to spur property improvements and renovations in town.

The Mason City Council approved a recommendation to make procedural changes to the application process for the City's "Corridor Revitalization Loan" (CoRL) and "Downtown Revitalization Loan" (DoRL) programs. The reason, per a letter from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse to City Administrator Aaron Burnett in the latest council packet, is that the City's staff expects that applications for loans might outstrip the supply of funds which means that the City of Mason City needs a way to evaluate project proposals. For fiscal year 2022, Van Steenhuyse wrote to Burnett that the CoRL program will have $200,000 available while the DoRL program will have $150,000.

Legislator to run for governor

Waterloo Democrat Ras Smith declared his intention to run for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in the mid-term elections next year.

Smith is the first Democrat to announce a run, though it is widely believed that state Auditor Rob Sand is preparing to challenge Reynolds as well.

