Here's what's happening in North Iowa today.

Zerble to get improvements

The Mason City City Council gave unanimous approval to make improvements near Zerble's Bridge on the Zerble Trail running up to Lime Creek Nature Center. Per the council packet, the North Iowa Human Powered Trails organization is looking to further develop the trail system which requires input from the city. Since the work is being done by volunteers, there isn't a probable cost listed in the available council information. Steve Bailey, who spoke for the group at the meeting, said that they've raised about $55,000 through grants and donations.

Hwy. 105 to get smoother

Highway 105 West will receive an extensive concrete overlay, starting from around the Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood and running all the way up to the Winnebago County line. This project is a continuation of the concrete overlay done to previous segments of Highway 105.

“It’s gotten in pretty bad shape,” Smeby said of Highway 105. “This is one of the roads we’re trying to maintain and get back up to better standards.”

Been to a hoedown lately?

By Judy Wrolson's estimate, in the eight years that she and her husband Don have put together the monthly Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown, they've raised at least five figures for the Windsor Theatre downtown.

When the Hampton Hoedown started in January 2013, Don and a few other friends played in the back room of the kids store that Judy owned. They soon left that space, though, for the Windsor Theatre and haven't looked back.

"Our very first one (at the Windsor) we had 33 musicians. We couldn’t hardly get them all on the stage," Don said. "You have to get lucky to get the right people coming because if the right people aren’t coming, who wants to come and listen?"

As if killer bees weren't enough

There’s a new invader inching its way into Iowa gardens. It resembles an earthworm, but this slimy character slithers like a snake as a surface dweller, gobbling its way through organic matter at the soil surface. And it has some serious moves – it wildly gyrates, wiggles, squiggles and jumps when disturbed.

Which, of course, is why it’s being called a “jumping worm.” They’ve been found in at least 10 counties in Iowa since September 2020, said Iowa State University entomologist Donald Lewis.

State official mum on border order

State officials are being tight-lipped about the planned deployment of Iowa State Patrol troopers to assist law enforcement efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border, declining to identify how many have volunteered and when they might be traveling to Texas or Arizona to conduct an undisclosed assignment.

Iowa Department of Public Safety officials were not aware, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, of any previous Iowa State Patrol deployments outside of the state since Iowa in 1997 joined the Emergency Management Assistance Compact — an agreement between states that the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona cited in their call last month for other states to send assistance to the border.

