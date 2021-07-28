Happy Hump Day, Readers.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa today.

New housing gets thumbs up

Despite the objections of several residents, the Cerro Gordo County Board approved a zoning change that will pave the way for a new housing development on South Shore Drive in rural Clear Lake.

JMS Property Management that plans to put up two housing structures each with units for three families.

The management company plans to rent the properties for a minimum of 30 days.

More housing in Clear Lake

Stonecliff housing development is ready to move forward on its fourth and fifth subdivisions and got the OK from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on its fourth phase this week.

City Administrator Scott Flory said that this project is massively important to Clear Lake and the future of the city.

“Housing is a significant issue in the community,” Flory said. “That’s why this is such an exciting project.”

Mixed signals on masks

Local superintendents said they would have no choice but to follow the state's law and continue to make wearing masks in schools optional, after the CDC recommended requiring them.

The state Legislature passed a ban on requiring masks in schools this spring. After the CDC's announcement on Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds released a statement saying the new mandate was "counterproductive" to vaccination efforts, and "not grounded in reality or common sense."

At home COVID-19 test kits

CG Public Health is now offering a free, at-home option to get tested for COVID-19.

The "non-invasive, self-contained" saliva testing kits contain a shipping box and a return label for users to mail their test kits right to the Iowa State Hygienic Lab.

Once tests are received by the Iowa State Hygienic Lab, they are typically available within a 24-hour period. The individual submitting the test will be notified by email when the kit has been received and again when results are ready.

