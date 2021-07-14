It's Hump Day and it's raining. Sigh. Although it puts a cramp in our outdoor style, the rain is much needed for our farmers. The USDA reports large swaths of the state's croplands are in drought conditions.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

More conservation in Cerro Gordo

The conservation area for Cerro Gordo County got a little bit bigger.

Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts voted 3-0 to accept the purchase of about 75 acres of property in the northwestern corner of the county between Mallard Marsh and the Prairie Pothole Wildlife Area.

According to Cerro Gordo Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Webb, the former Seglem family property features 53 acres of restored prairie vegetation, 12 acres of wetlands, seven acres of "cool season vegetation," two acres of food plots and 0.5 acres of oak timber that can be used by visitors for hunting, trapping and viewing wildlife.

Same business, new name

Brakke Implement, on Mason City's west side on Hwy. 122, has sold its assets to Van Wall Equipment. Starting on Sept. 1, Brakke Implement will begin operations as Van Wall Equipment, as long as they get the go-ahead from John Deere.

Jeff Brakke, the president of Brakke Implement, said via press release that his relationship with Van Wall Equipment owner Don Van Houweling was key in the sale.

Father-son guilty of selling drugs

A Mason City father and son dealing methamphetamine and heroin were convicted by a jury after a three-day trial in federal court.

Evidence at the trial showed that Antione Maxwell, 33, and his father, Charleton, 60, conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both Charleton and Antione Maxwell were caught distributing methamphetamine and heroine. Testimony at trial showed that both were involved in a long-term conspiracy involving numerous others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine and heroin.

Antione and Charleton Maxwell both remain in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Thunderstorms all day

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to pass through northern Iowa today into this evening.

Severe storms are most likely this afternoon into tonight, with the possibility of an isolated severe storm occurring earlier.

The Mason City area, like all of north central and northeastern Iowa, finds itself in the areas of higher probability when it comes to large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. As of Wednesday morning, the chance for large hail in the area was around 15%, 30% for damaging winds and 5% chance for tornadoes.

'We live for the long ball'

When the Northwood-Kensett baseball team hits home runs, they win. Such was the case on Tuesday night when the Vikings hit two home runs and defeated Rockford, 8-5, to advance to the third of round of the Class 1A Substate 2 playoffs.

"Our guys, they always find a way. They've really adapted at their plates appearances," said coach Matt Pfaltzgraff. "I love how aggressive they are. They see a pitch and they know how to drive it."

