Everyone is breathing a bit of a sigh of relief now that most of life's necessities are readily available on the shelves of your local stores.

Believe it or not, however, there are still some things in the land of plenty that are not so easy to put your hands on.

Bikes are one of them. Trek bikes, to be specific. Bike shops are reporting it's taking as long as eight months to fill orders for the popular wheels.

Here's the list of a few other items you might have trouble looking for.

Grabbing and giving

There was some purposeful losing going on at Hy-Vee West on Tuesday morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau hosted its annual Grab and Give event, where teams race around the store with a grocery list and a short amount of time to buy the food on it for the exact price set.

But, since all the groceries were going to be donated to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, the teams undertook a very different strategy.

Fatal fire

Smoking materials appear to be the cause of a fatal fire at the city's mobile home park, Gracious Estates.

Mason City firefighters responded to the scene a little before 9 p.m. and remained there until nearly 2 a.m.

Mason City Police will release the name of the victim, pending notification of family.

Arena rock

The Mason City Multipurpose Arena will host its first post-COVID-19 concert in April, the venue announced this week.

Since the start of the pandemic, the arena has accrued more than $100,000 in debt. Mason City Superintendent of Recreation Brian Pauly has said previously the space had more than a dozen events planned in 2020, including concerts and a mixed martial arts night.

Check out the full story to see who's coming to town.

A word from our editor

Still thinking local newspapers don't matter? One letter to the editor in the Globe Gazette on Sunday generated over $850 for a local youth services org. Support us so we can continue to support them.

