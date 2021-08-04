Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the River City Rundown.

Here's what's happening today in North Iowa.

Clear Lake sea wall gets attention

The historic sea wall in downtown Clear Lake saw its first signs of a potential restoration at the meeting. City Administrator Scott Flory presented the city council with a resolution to approve $4,800 for the RDG group based out of Des Moines to inspect the Sea Wall and give an assessment on what is needed to repair it.

The Sea Wall was constructed along Clear Lake and near downtown in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Another step forward on hotel

According to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the "River City Renaissance Utilities Project," which is slated to cost at least $211,251, is needed to prepare the construction area for the Hyatt Place Hotel, which still has not started building. The work will involve rerouting storm sewer lines around the hotel area.

At previous meetings just this year, the city council has signed off on tweaks to the timeline for the hotel build as well as a family entertainment center that's intended as a tie-in to the lodging and conference center complex.

The multimillion-dollar development agreement with Gatehouse Capital was approved in July 2019. At that time, the latest date was December 2023 to have improvements finished by.

Floyd County gets new election

After several months of petitioning by residents, Floyd County appears to be headed toward overhauling its election for board supervisors.

Through 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 67% of the 1,860 ballots cast in the special election and listed as results on the Floyd County Auditor's Facebook page showed that voters chose "plan three." That route would establish single-member, equal-population districts that county board members would have to live in. Eight polling places were listed on the auditor's website and results were in from all locations as well as from absentee voters.

15 named to IPSWA all-state

The Iowa high school baseball state champions were crowned over the last week. With the season officially over, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its all-state selections.

Fifteen players from the North Iowa area were honored on one of the teams. Five standouts were named to their classes' first team, seven to the second team and three to the third team.

Check out the list of who was named here.

Fluoride laws take effect

Amid the myriad of health-related data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, there is a page dedicated to maintaining information about water systems in all of Iowa's 99 counties.

Across 10 counties in North Iowa: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright, there are 86 public water systems listed. Per the CDC's available data, only half of those, 43, have water that is fluoridated. The remaining 43 systems do not. While the split between fluoridated and not is even per the CDC's figures, the most-populated municipality in each of those 10 counties is listed as having a fluoridated water system.

Were any of those public systems to move away from fluoridated water, they now would have to give residents within the system a 90-day notice because of a new state law that went into effect in July.

"We had reports that communities had stopped fluoridation and had not informed their citizens or councils,” Iowa’s Public Health Dental Director Dr. Bob Russell recently told the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0