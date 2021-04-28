The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its blessing to what many were already doing - going without masks while outside.

The difference is the CDC's recommendation is only for those who have been fully vaccinated. More than half of the U.S.'s adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than a third are fully vaccinated.

Titan's new vest

One of the Worth County Sheriff Department's members will be just a little bit more protected as he goes about his business.

Titan, the department's K9 officer, received his own custom-made bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest was donated by the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., and was sponsored locally by Jeremy and Christopher Hanson of Garner.

+$8.23 million

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors OK'd plans to create a separate fund for the $8.23 million the county is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Half the money will arrive next month, the other half a year from that. The board didn't discuss plans for spending that money yet, but federal guidelines will likely dictate much of that process.

Mason City man in rollover

Garrette True, 30, of Mason City, remains in MercyOne North Iowa hospital today after the car he was driving rolled.

True was on the cloverleaf ramp from Hwy. 18 west to I-35 south around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday when the Ford Focus he was driving left the road and rolled down the embankment, ending up on its side.

True was taken via AirMed to MercyOne with undisclosed injuries.

Additional info in fatal collision

Failure to yield to another driver was the cause of a collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Mason City in late-March.

The accident occurred March 29 at the intersection of 11th Street Northeast and North Rhode Island Avenue in Mason City between a 2011 Chevy Tahoe driven by Taylor Bublitz of Mason City and a 2007 Harley Davidson driven by James Birke of Mason City.

Birke was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Bublitz was headed westbound on 11th Street Northeast, while Birke was headed northbound on Rhode Island Avenue approaching 11th Street.

According to police, Birke had not yielded at the intersection and was then struck by Bublitz. No charges will be filed.

Museum to reopen

On Sunday, May 2, the Museum grounds will feel a little less lonely as Kinney Pioneer officials plan to open back up for the 2021 season with an outdoor lunch at noon that will feature pulled pork sandwiches. According to Director Kay Ingersoll, the timing and nature of the event is actually rooted in the Museum's own history.

"I think about 50 years ago they started roasting a pig out there at the museum and now it’s an annual thing," she said.

